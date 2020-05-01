Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.07.

SHW stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.37. The stock had a trading volume of 686,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $574.39.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

