ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shiftpixy, Inc. owns and develops application software. The Company offers ShiftPixy Employer Solution and ShiftPixy Shifter Solution. Its platform offers various services, including access mobile workforce in real-time; turn open shifts into a broadcast to various qualified and available shifter candidates; managing workers compensation costs and shifters can access and pick shifts real-time through the ShiftPixy mobile application. Shiftpixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PIXY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 339,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,864. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.09. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

