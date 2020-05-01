Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SHLO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.99. 13,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,604,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

