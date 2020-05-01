Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 2.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.74.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $7.70 on Thursday, reaching $632.29. 2,437,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,720. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.63 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $237.39 and a 12 month high of $665.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

