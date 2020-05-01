Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.74.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $611.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,793. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.85. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $237.39 and a 52 week high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

