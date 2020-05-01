Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

