Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 13.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,353. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,033,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 472,724 shares of company stock worth $3,934,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

