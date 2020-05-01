Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 22.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AUBN remained flat at $$43.69 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $148.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock valued at $431,447 over the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.