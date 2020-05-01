Short Interest in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rises By 23.6%

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,899. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.