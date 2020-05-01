Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declines By 14.2%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMO. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE:BMO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 903,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,287. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.