Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Drops By 10.4%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BankFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 41,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.50.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

