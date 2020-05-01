Short Interest in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Increases By 9.0%

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.11. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

