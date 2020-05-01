Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Drops By 15.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 844,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 708,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,672. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $356.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

