Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expands By 15.8%

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,546 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 2,838,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,114. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

