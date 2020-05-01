Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Drops By 5.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 964,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 529,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,689. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

