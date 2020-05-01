Short Interest in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 9.0%

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blue Bird by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,382. The firm has a market cap of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.47. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

