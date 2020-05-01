Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Decreases By 10.9%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BRO traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 236.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 611,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 225.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

