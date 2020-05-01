Short Interest in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Increases By 5.0%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 213,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CAMT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 6,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,400. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 115,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

