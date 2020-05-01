Short Interest in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expands By 6.5%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CARG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,004. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.07. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,782,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,270,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,888. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

