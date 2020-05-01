Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Declines By 10.3%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 548,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BBCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

