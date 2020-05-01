Short Interest in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Grows By 27.7%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BREW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 277,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $305.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.87. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

