Short Interest in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Declines By 9.1%

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 452,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

