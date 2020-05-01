Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Expands By 15.8%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 301,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE RST traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 10,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,710. The stock has a market cap of $444.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

