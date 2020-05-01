Short Interest in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Drops By 10.8%

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,686. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

