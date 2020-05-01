Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expands By 10.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 751,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $17,346,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,982.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $27.78. 763,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

