Short Interest in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Decreases By 6.3%

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.16. 168,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,903. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

