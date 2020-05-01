Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Declines By 8.0%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Shares of BLD traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 335,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

