Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 5.8%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,895. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,200 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 365,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

