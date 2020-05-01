Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Decreases By 9.7%

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 218,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,449. The company has a market capitalization of $702.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

