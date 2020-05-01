Short Interest in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expands By 13.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $137,539,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

