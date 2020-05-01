Sidoti Downgrades Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Neutral

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of FSS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 558,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $11,290,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

