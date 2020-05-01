Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.47. Sientra shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 66,965 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 505,718 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sientra by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

