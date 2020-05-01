Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 363,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 16.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

