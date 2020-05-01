Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SILK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 573,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($20.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $643,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,823 shares of company stock worth $3,668,272.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,771,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 209,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

