Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.88 ($85.90).

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €3.48 ($4.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €78.38 ($91.14). 106,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.23. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

