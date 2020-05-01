SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,411. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.