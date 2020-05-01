SilverCrest Metals’ (SILV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SILV. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 1,006,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

