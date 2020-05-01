Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 58,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,837. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Healey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 238,869 shares of company stock worth $4,663,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

