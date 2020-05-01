Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of SLP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,830. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $676.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,898,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,600. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

