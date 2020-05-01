Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.63

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 105636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,600. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.