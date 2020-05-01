Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,139. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

