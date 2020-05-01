Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.99.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 24,063,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,876,025. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 158.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

