Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 8.4%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $20.57, approximately 455,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,550,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

