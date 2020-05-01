SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 7%

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $31.32, approximately 42,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 683,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.