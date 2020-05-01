SmartCash Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $126,567.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.02409423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.02892600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00542599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00727115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075633 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00517828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

