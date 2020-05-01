Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 17.4%

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) shot up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.23, 230,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 309% from the average session volume of 56,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

