Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Trading Up 3.3%

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $15.14, approximately 176,024 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 294,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, CFO Richard Peteka bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Resource America Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Solar Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Solar Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Solar Capital by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

