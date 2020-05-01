Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $619.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. Analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource America Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

