Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

SEDG stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 874,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,534,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,638 shares of company stock worth $9,236,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

