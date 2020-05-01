Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 28,102 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 593,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

